Regent Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,475 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.92. 1,785,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,844,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.92 billion, a PE ratio of 930.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $202.72.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $100,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,077,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,509 shares of company stock worth $9,375,594 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

