Regent Investment Management LLC Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,550 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.13. The company had a trading volume of 169,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,702. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.19. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $196.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.