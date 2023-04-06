Regent Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 113.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHK traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $75.82. 95,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,522. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.13. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.