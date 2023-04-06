Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.82. 405,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.65. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $88.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,559 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.