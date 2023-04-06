Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

FedEx stock traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.82. The company had a trading volume of 996,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,757. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

