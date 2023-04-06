Regent Investment Management LLC Takes $2.79 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
NYSE NKE traded down $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $118.33. The stock had a trading volume of 753,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,268. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $183.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.19.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
