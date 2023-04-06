REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.82

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 24770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.10. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. The company had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.