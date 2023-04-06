Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,242 shares of company stock worth $1,122,434 over the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

NASDAQ:RLAY traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.00. 520,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,696. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.32. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,036.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

