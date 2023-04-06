RENN Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) were up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 1,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 7,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

RENN Fund Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RENN Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 62.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 19.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,920 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 477,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 27,654 shares during the period.

About RENN Fund

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

Further Reading

