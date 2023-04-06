Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Raised by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.35. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.17.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.