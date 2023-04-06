Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Moelis & Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.9 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Shares of MC stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 12.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,251,000 after buying an additional 792,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,989,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,688,000 after buying an additional 43,345 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,907,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,545,000 after buying an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,462,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,474,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 12,310 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $566,629.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,631.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 42,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $1,931,456.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,142.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $566,629.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,631.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,067 shares of company stock valued at $16,395,758. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Articles

