Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Oncternal Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.57. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 845,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 728,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 336,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 205,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

