Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Shaw Communications Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research report issued on Sunday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shaw Communications’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

Shaw Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SJR. Scotiabank downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Desjardins downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of SJR opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shaw Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,812,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2,771.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439,058 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,737,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,582,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,248 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

