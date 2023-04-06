Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 6th (ACCYY, ALE, AMC, BIDU, BUD, CBGPY, CMA, CNI, CNR, COLB)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 6th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $74.00 target price on the stock.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $57.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$184.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$161.00.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $285.00 price target on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

Grenke (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $415.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $395.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $283.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $182.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. Susquehanna currently has $4.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has GBX 170 ($2.11) price target on the stock.

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

