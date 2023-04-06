Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for KVH Industries (KVHI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ: KVHI) recently:

4/3/2023 – KVH Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2023 – KVH Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/17/2023 – KVH Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – KVH Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.68. 42,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,420. KVH Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KVH Industries by 13.0% in the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 74,421 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 66.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

