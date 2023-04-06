Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Stratec (SBS)

Stratec (ETR: SBS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/3/2023 – Stratec was given a new €87.00 ($94.57) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

3/31/2023 – Stratec was given a new €71.00 ($77.17) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/22/2023 – Stratec was given a new €80.00 ($86.96) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/16/2023 – Stratec was given a new €87.00 ($94.57) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

3/10/2023 – Stratec was given a new €119.00 ($129.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/10/2023 – Stratec was given a new €99.00 ($107.61) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/10/2023 – Stratec was given a new €97.00 ($105.43) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

3/10/2023 – Stratec was given a new €77.00 ($83.70) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/2/2023 – Stratec was given a new €77.00 ($83.70) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/1/2023 – Stratec was given a new €97.00 ($105.43) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

2/15/2023 – Stratec was given a new €119.00 ($129.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Stratec Price Performance

Shares of SBS stock traded down €0.20 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €62.60 ($68.04). The stock had a trading volume of 5,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253. The company has a market cap of $759.34 million, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €80.55. Stratec SE has a 12-month low of €62.10 ($67.50) and a 12-month high of €130.60 ($141.96). The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79.

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

