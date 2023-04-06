Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. Resources Connection had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

RGP traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. 91,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,364. The firm has a market cap of $538.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Resources Connection has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $23.18.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 25.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Resources Connection

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at $775,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Featured Stories

