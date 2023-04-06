Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVPH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 934.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

