Rice Partnership LLC Acquires 4,972 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Sempra Energy makes up about 1.6% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,039,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.02. The company had a trading volume of 255,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.45.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

