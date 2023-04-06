Rice Partnership LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up about 6.2% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $19,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 652,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 583.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 57,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 48,808 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,280 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

