Rice Partnership LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rice Partnership LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in Tesla by 11.7% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.94. 55,442,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,451,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $364.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,469 shares of company stock worth $28,958,441. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.