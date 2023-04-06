Rice Partnership LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,134,000 after buying an additional 42,111 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,575,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,964,000 after acquiring an additional 165,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,626,000 after acquiring an additional 160,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.34. 773,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,695,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.52.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

