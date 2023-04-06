Rice Partnership LLC Sells 178,176 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,176 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 39,689 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,057,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,947 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 23,269 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8,275.8% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

EWU stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.02. 553,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,554. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.