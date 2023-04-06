Rice Partnership LLC Sells 1,829 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.32. The stock had a trading volume of 187,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,180. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.20. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.