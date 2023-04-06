Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $18,840.91 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00025047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00030746 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018786 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003510 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,024.76 or 0.99978992 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

