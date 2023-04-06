RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0985 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RFM opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $18.81.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFM. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,123,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 29.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.