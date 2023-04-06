Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0911 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $17.32.

Institutional Trading of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMM. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 77,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 55,462 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 511.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $365,000.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.