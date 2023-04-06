Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.70. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 419,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 19,548 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

