Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 20,200 Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $211,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,348,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,240,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireRight alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 144,946 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $1,517,584.62.

On Friday, March 31st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 190,611 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $2,016,664.38.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 153,903 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $1,611,364.41.

On Monday, March 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,355 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $881,198.50.

On Friday, March 24th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 139,602 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,496,533.44.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 56,375 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $615,615.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,979 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $908,620.05.

On Friday, March 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 80,409 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $870,025.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 120,503 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $1,290,587.13.

On Monday, March 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 145,354 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $1,562,555.50.

HireRight Trading Down 1.6 %

HireRight stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.30. 413,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,930. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 million, a P/E ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.03 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in HireRight by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in HireRight by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 26,639 shares during the period. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. grew its stake in HireRight by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About HireRight

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.