ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 252,609 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 108,040 shares.The stock last traded at $53.95 and had previously closed at $54.60.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROBO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,618,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

