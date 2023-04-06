Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$68.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a focus stock rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$73.20.

Shares of TSE RCI.B opened at C$64.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of C$25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.53 and a 52-week high of C$80.85.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

