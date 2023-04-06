Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $30.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PINS. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.52.

Pinterest stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.19 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $3,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $3,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,970,038. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,933,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,690,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,053 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,682 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 200.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

