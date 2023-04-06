Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $200.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.69.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

LNG opened at $156.44 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.91.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after buying an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,676,000 after buying an additional 2,411,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after buying an additional 1,869,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $261,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.