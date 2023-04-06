RS Group (LON:RS1) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Research analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($12.42) price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RS1. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.66) target price on shares of RS Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.54) to GBX 1,050 ($13.04) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Shore Capital upgraded shares of RS Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RS Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 950 ($11.80) target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,032.86 ($12.83).

Shares of RS1 traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 830.60 ($10.32). The company had a trading volume of 393,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,869. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 955.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 948.23. RS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 790 ($9.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,169 ($14.52). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The stock has a market cap of £3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,458.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

