RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Trading Down 1%

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.63). 58,013 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 50,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.64).

RUA Life Sciences Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £11.25 million, a P/E ratio of -544.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 57.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.69.

RUA Life Sciences Company Profile

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices.

