Ryan Martins Sells 8,721 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Martins sold 8,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $130,378.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,578 shares in the company, valued at $800,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ryan Martins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 89bio alerts:

On Thursday, March 23rd, Ryan Martins sold 5,000 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $80,550.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $35,280.60.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Ryan Martins sold 1,480 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $21,326.80.

On Friday, February 3rd, Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $46,839.68.

89bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETNB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,963. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $780.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.76. 89bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETNB shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

About 89bio

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.