Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $100,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,077,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $100,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,077,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,509 shares of company stock worth $9,375,594. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

NYSE:CRM opened at $195.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.31 billion, a PE ratio of 930.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $205.46.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

