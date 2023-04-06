Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.94

Shares of Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 19822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Samsonite International Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of lifestyle bags. Its products include luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

Further Reading

