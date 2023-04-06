Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Hits $4.50

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $4.50 or 0.00016051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $20.45 million and approximately $18.75 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

