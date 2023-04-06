Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Tops $4.46 on Major Exchanges

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $20.28 million and approximately $18.75 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $4.46 or 0.00015878 BTC on major exchanges.

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

