Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $13.83

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.83, but opened at $13.48. Sasol shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 54,342 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Sasol Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.

Sasol Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.3871 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sasol by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 266,829 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth about $1,913,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

