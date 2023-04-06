Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE SLB traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.80. 2,494,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,765,957. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC increased their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

