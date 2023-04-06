Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Shares Up 0.4%

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 513 ($6.37) and last traded at GBX 510 ($6.33). 274,662 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 213,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 508 ($6.31).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 523.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 507.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £803.56 million, a P/E ratio of -573.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

