Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Raised by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.2% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.58. 376,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,621. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $27.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

