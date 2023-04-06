Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Holdings Lowered by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,643 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,672,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,763,000 after acquiring an additional 260,857 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,145,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,119,000 after acquiring an additional 130,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,296,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,749,000 after acquiring an additional 174,667 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $31.48. 418,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,566. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

