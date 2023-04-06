Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.4% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.44. 66,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,899. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.51. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.