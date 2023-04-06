Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 288,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 2.5% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $14,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,918. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average is $52.52.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

