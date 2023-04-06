Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 250.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,459 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.52. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

