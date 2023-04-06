Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 10.1% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $22,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.23. 827,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,425. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $53.64.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.