Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.22

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.22 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 11.70 ($0.15). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15), with a volume of 609,202 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Scotgold Resources in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.07 million, a P/E ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.84.

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

